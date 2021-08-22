Zack Bazzi, regional director for Middle East operations, Spirit of America passes out diapers and essential resources to Afghan evacuees in the CENTCOM AOR, Aug. 22, 2021. U.S. service members and Non-governmental organizations are assisting the Department of State with an orderly drawdown of designated personnel in Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jimmie Baker)

Date Taken: 08.22.2021
Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
This work, Army and Spirit of America provide essential resources to Afghan evacuees [Image 7 of 7]