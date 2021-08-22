Members from Spirit of America provide essential resources to Afghan evacuees in the CENTCOM AOR, Aug. 22, 2021. U.S. service members and civilian organizations are assisting the Department of State with an orderly drawdown of designated personnel in Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jimmie Baker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.22.2021 Date Posted: 08.23.2021 12:38 Photo ID: 6798598 VIRIN: 210822-D-D0477-503 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 3.59 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army and Spirit of America provide essential resources to Afghan evacuees [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.