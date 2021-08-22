Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army and Spirit of America provide essential resources to Afghan evacuees [Image 3 of 7]

    Army and Spirit of America provide essential resources to Afghan evacuees

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.22.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs   

    Members from Spirit of America provide essential resources to Afghan evacuees in the CENTCOM AOR, Aug. 22, 2021. U.S. service members and civilian organizations are assisting the Department of State with an orderly drawdown of designated personnel in Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jimmie Baker)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2021
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
