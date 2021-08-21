Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Col. Crouse Fini Flight [Image 7 of 7]

    Lt. Col. Crouse Fini Flight

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht 

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Bill Crouse is hosed down by family and friends after his final "fini" flight before his retirement on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Aug. 21, 2021. Crouse served for more than 30 years in the U.S. Air Force and New Jersey Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2021
    Date Posted: 08.23.2021 11:03
    Photo ID: 6798471
    VIRIN: 210821-Z-NI803-1246
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.15 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Col. Crouse Fini Flight [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Matt Hecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    New Jersey
    New Jersey Air National Guard
    U.S. Air Force
    KC-135R Stratotanker

