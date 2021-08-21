Lt. Col. Crouse Fini Flight

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Bill Crouse waves to family and friends after making his final "fini" flight in a KC-135R before his retirement on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Aug. 21, 2021. Crouse served for more than 30 years in the U.S. Air Force and New Jersey Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

