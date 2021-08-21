A U.S. Air Force KC-135R Stratotanker piloted by Lt. Col. Bill Crouse flies past the ramp at the 108th Wing during Crouse's final "fini" flight before his retirement on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Aug. 21, 2021. Crouse served for more than 30 years in the U.S. Air Force and New Jersey Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2021 11:03
|Photo ID:
|6798460
|VIRIN:
|210821-Z-NI803-1008
|Resolution:
|5645x3763
|Size:
|9.85 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Lt. Col. Crouse Fini Flight [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Matt Hecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT