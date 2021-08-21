Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Col. Crouse Fini Flight

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht 

    New Jersey National Guard   

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135R Stratotanker piloted by Lt. Col. Bill Crouse flies past the ramp at the 108th Wing during Crouse's final "fini" flight before his retirement on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Aug. 21, 2021. Crouse served for more than 30 years in the U.S. Air Force and New Jersey Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

    Air National Guard
    New Jersey
    New Jersey Air National Guard
    U.S. Air Force
    KC-135R Stratotanker

