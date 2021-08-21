A U.S. Air Force KC-135R Stratotanker piloted by Lt. Col. Bill Crouse flies past the ramp at the 108th Wing during Crouse's final "fini" flight before his retirement on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Aug. 21, 2021. Crouse served for more than 30 years in the U.S. Air Force and New Jersey Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.21.2021 Date Posted: 08.23.2021 11:03 Photo ID: 6798447 VIRIN: 210821-Z-NI803-1004 Resolution: 5557x3705 Size: 4.84 MB Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lt. Col. Crouse Fini Flight, by MSgt Matt Hecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.