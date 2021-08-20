21st Theater Sustainment Command supports Operation Allies Refuge

Soldiers from the 16th Sustainment Brigade escort a forklift carrying tents to the needed location at the Deployment Processing Center (DPC) on Rhine Ordnance Barracks in Kaiserslautern, Germany August 20th, 2021 in order to support the evacuation of Afghan evacuees. The 21st Theater Sustainment Command supports the Department of State in the transportation, housing, and sustainment of U.S. Citizens, Special Immigrant Visa applicants, and other at-risk Afghans who are being evacuated from Afghanistan.

Date Taken: 08.20.2021
Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE