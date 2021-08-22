Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations At Night [Image 10 of 17]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations At Night

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.22.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jonathan Berlier 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 23, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Steven Weaver, from Green River, Wyo., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), signals an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter from the Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 to land on the flight deck of America. America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan D. Berlier)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2021
    Date Posted: 08.23.2021 07:55
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations At Night [Image 17 of 17], by PO3 Jonathan Berlier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Night
    NVG
    USS America
    FlightOperations
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    NightOperations

