USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations At Night

PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 23, 2021) Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Hunter Flick, from Pine Grove, Pa., inspects a .50 caliber machine gun on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan D. Berlier)

