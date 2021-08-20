Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts a Fueling-At-Sea with Royal Navy Destroyer HMS Defender (D36)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.20.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Vincent Zline 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PHILLIPINE SEA (Aug. 20,2021) The Royal Navy Destroyer HMS Defender (D36) steams alongside the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) to conduct a fueling-at-sea. America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Vincent E. Zline)

    Royal Navy
    31st MEU
    USS America
    Fueling-at-sea
    HMS Defender

