ROTA, Spain (Aug. 03, 2021) Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Austin Slater, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), reunites with his family on the pier, Aug. 3, 2021. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its second patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple)

