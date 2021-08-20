210820-N-OX321-1036 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Aug. 20, 2021) Medical staff from Navy Medical Readiness and Training Command Sigonella rehearse COVID-19 screening procedures in support of the Department of Defense mission to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and vulnerable Afghan populations from Afghanistan, Aug. 20,2021.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.20.2021 Date Posted: 08.23.2021 04:13 Photo ID: 6798057 VIRIN: 210820-N-OX321-1036 Resolution: 5013x3581 Size: 1.08 MB Location: SIGONELLA, IT Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAS Sigonella receives Afghan evacuees [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.