    NAS Sigonella receives Afghan evacuees [Image 2 of 4]

    NAS Sigonella receives Afghan evacuees

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    08.20.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    210820-N-OX321-1022 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Aug. 20, 2021) Medical staff from Navy Medical Readiness and Training Command Sigonella ready support of the Department of Defense mission to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and vulnerable Afghan populations from Afghanistan, Aug. 20,2021.

    TAGS

    #AfghanEvacuation
    #EUCOMAfgEvac

