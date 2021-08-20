NAS Sigonella receives Afghan evacuees

210820-N-OX321-1022 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Aug. 20, 2021) Medical staff from Navy Medical Readiness and Training Command Sigonella ready support of the Department of Defense mission to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and vulnerable Afghan populations from Afghanistan, Aug. 20,2021.

