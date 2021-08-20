210820-N-OX321-1004 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Aug. 20, 2021) Leadership aboard Naval Air Station Sigonella discuss support of the Department of Defense mission to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and vulnerable Afghan populations from Afghanistan, Aug. 20,2021.
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2021 04:12
|Photo ID:
|6798054
|VIRIN:
|210820-N-OX321-1004
|Resolution:
|4231x3022
|Size:
|810.16 KB
|Location:
|SIGONELLA, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAS Sigonella receives Afghan evacuees [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
