NAS Sigonella receives Afghan evacuees

210820-N-OX321-1004 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Aug. 20, 2021) Leadership aboard Naval Air Station Sigonella discuss support of the Department of Defense mission to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and vulnerable Afghan populations from Afghanistan, Aug. 20,2021.

