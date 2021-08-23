Misawa Air Base Leadership Welcomes Students to New School Year

MISAWA, Japan (Aug. 23, 2021) – Capt. Paul A. Hockran, commanding officer of Naval Air Facility Misawa, and Col. Timothy Murphy, vice commander of 35th Fighter Wing, speak to the incoming students of Sollars Elementary School to start off the school year. NAF Misawa provides aviation and ground logistics support and services to all permanent and transient U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps forces in Northern Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Benjamin Ringers)

