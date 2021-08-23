Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Air Base Leadership Welcomes Students to New School Year

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.23.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Benjamin Ringers 

    MISAWA, Japan (Aug. 23, 2021) – Capt. Paul A. Hockran, commanding officer of Naval Air Facility Misawa, and Col. Timothy Murphy, vice commander of 35th Fighter Wing, speak to the incoming students of Sollars Elementary School to start off the school year. NAF Misawa provides aviation and ground logistics support and services to all permanent and transient U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps forces in Northern Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Benjamin Ringers)

    This work, Misawa Air Base Leadership Welcomes Students to New School Year, by PO3 Benjamin Ringers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

