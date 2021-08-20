Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th MEU, CLB 11 conducts vehicle checks [Image 3 of 5]

    11th MEU, CLB 11 conducts vehicle checks

    USS ESSEX (LHD 2), PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.20.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Israel Chincio 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 20, 2021) U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Deshaun Summers, a heavy equipment operator with Combat Logistics Battalion 11, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), performs a maintenance check on a forklift during vehicle startups aboard amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Aug. 20. Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Israel Chincio)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2021
    Date Posted: 08.23.2021 00:11
    Photo ID: 6797840
    VIRIN: 210820-M-ET529-1044
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.24 MB
    Location: USS ESSEX (LHD 2), PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU, CLB 11 conducts vehicle checks [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Israel Chincio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Forklift
    11th MEU
    Maintenance
    CLB 11
    Start Ups

