USS Essex (LHD 2) prepares supper for the crew

PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 18, 2021) U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Nikias Nicholas, a food service specialist with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), prepares dinner for the Marines and Sailors aboard amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Aug. 18. Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Israel Chincio)

Date Taken: 08.18.2021 Date Posted: 08.22.2021 Location: USS ESSEX (LHD 2), PACIFIC OCEAN