    USS Essex (LHD 2) prepares supper for the crew [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Essex (LHD 2) prepares supper for the crew

    USS ESSEX (LHD 2), PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.18.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Israel Chincio 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 18, 2021) U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Nikias Nicholas, a food service specialist with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), prepares dinner for the Marines and Sailors aboard amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Aug. 18. Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Israel Chincio)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2021
    Date Posted: 08.22.2021 23:44
    Photo ID: 6797795
    VIRIN: 210818-M-ET529-1013
    Resolution: 4000x6000
    Size: 3.11 MB
    Location: USS ESSEX (LHD 2), PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Essex (LHD 2) prepares supper for the crew [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Israel Chincio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Knives
    11th MEU
    USS Essex (LHD 2)
    Cooks
    Food Service

