Combat Air Crew (CAC) 6 of the Red Lancers and Distinguished Visitors: Undersecretary (USec) Cheryl Marie Natividad-Caballero, USec for Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) and USG Rider (escort) - Kelia Cummins, Director, International Narcotics and Law Enforcement (INL), U.S. Embassy, Manila after the completion of a Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure (VBSS) mission flight in support of exercise SEACAT. US Navy photo by LT Jordan Freight.
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2021 20:07
|Photo ID:
|6797578
|VIRIN:
|210820-N-IS471-634
|Resolution:
|960x720
|Size:
|172.01 KB
|Location:
|MANILA, PH
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Red Lancers support Southeast Asia Cooperation and Training, by PO1 Glenn Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
