Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Red Lancers support Southeast Asia Cooperation and Training

    Red Lancers support Southeast Asia Cooperation and Training

    MANILA, PHILIPPINES

    08.20.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Glenn Slaughter 

    Commander Task Force 72

    Combat Air Crew (CAC) 6 of the Red Lancers and Distinguished Visitors: Undersecretary (USec) Cheryl Marie Natividad-Caballero, USec for Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) and USG Rider (escort) - Kelia Cummins, Director, International Narcotics and Law Enforcement (INL), U.S. Embassy, Manila after the completion of a Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure (VBSS) mission flight in support of exercise SEACAT. US Navy photo by LT Jordan Freight.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2021
    Date Posted: 08.22.2021 20:07
    Photo ID: 6797578
    VIRIN: 210820-N-IS471-634
    Resolution: 960x720
    Size: 172.01 KB
    Location: MANILA, PH 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Lancers support Southeast Asia Cooperation and Training, by PO1 Glenn Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Navy
    SEACAT
    CTF-72
    VP-45

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT