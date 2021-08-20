Red Lancers support Southeast Asia Cooperation and Training

Combat Air Crew (CAC) 6 of the Red Lancers and Distinguished Visitors: Undersecretary (USec) Cheryl Marie Natividad-Caballero, USec for Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) and USG Rider (escort) - Kelia Cummins, Director, International Narcotics and Law Enforcement (INL), U.S. Embassy, Manila after the completion of a Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure (VBSS) mission flight in support of exercise SEACAT. US Navy photo by LT Jordan Freight.

