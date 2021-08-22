Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations [Image 3 of 4]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations

    ARABIAN SEA

    08.22.2021

    Photo by Seaman Eric Stanton 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210822-N-UF592-1042 ARABIAN SEA (Aug. 22, 2021) – An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the “Golden Falcons” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12, lands on the flight deck of aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the Arabian Sea, Aug. 22. Ronald Reagan is the flagship for Carrier Strike Group 5 and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eric Stanton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2021
    Date Posted: 08.22.2021 18:40
