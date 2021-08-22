USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations

210822-N-UF592-1009 ARABIAN SEA (Aug. 22, 2021) – Sailors direct a C-2A Greyhound fleet logistics plane, attached to the “Providers” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 30, Det. 5, on the flight deck of aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the Arabian Sea, Aug. 22. Ronald Reagan is the flagship for Carrier Strike Group 5 and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eric Stanton)

