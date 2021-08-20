Afghanistan Evacuation

Sgt. Juan Miranda, culinary specialist, 155th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, files in Afghan Special Immigrants into the dining facility at Camp As Sayliyah, Qatar, Aug. 20, 2021. Soldiers provide meals, water, and snacks to Special Immigration Applicants seeking relocation to the United States. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jimmie Baker)

