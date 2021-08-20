Sgt. Juan Miranda, culinary specialist, 155th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, files in Afghan Special Immigrants into the dining facility at Camp As Sayliyah, Qatar, Aug. 20, 2021. Soldiers provide meals, water, and snacks to Special Immigration Applicants seeking relocation to the United States. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jimmie Baker)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2021 18:21
|Photo ID:
|6797541
|VIRIN:
|210820-D-D0477-008
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|9.26 MB
|Location:
|QA
|Web Views:
|18
|Downloads:
|4
This work, Afghanistan Evacuation [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT