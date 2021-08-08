11th MEU ADRD conducts deck shoot

PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 8, 2021) A U.S. Marine with the All Domain Reconnaissance Detachment, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), fires an M4A1 carbine during a deck shoot aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52), Aug. 8. Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jaxson Fryar)

Date Taken: 08.08.2021
Location: USS PEARL HARBOR (LSD 52), PACIFIC OCEAN