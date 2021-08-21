Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Afghanistan Evacuation [Image 1 of 5]

    Afghanistan Evacuation

    KABUL, AFGHANISTAN

    08.21.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs   

    210821-M-AU949-0105 HAMID KARZAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, Afghanistan (August 21, 2021) U.S. Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force - Crisis Response - Central Command give a kid a Meal, Ready-To-Eat during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 21. U.S. service members are assisting the Department of State with a non-combatant evacuation operation (NEO) in Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla) 

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2021
    Date Posted: 08.22.2021 14:17
    Photo ID: 6797464
    VIRIN: 210821-M-AU949-0105
    Resolution: 5018x3345
    Size: 6.76 MB
    Location: KABUL, AF 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Afghanistan Evacuation [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Afghanistan Evacuation
    Afghanistan Evacuation
    Afghanistan Evacuation
    Afghanistan Evacuation
    Afghanistan Evacuation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    Afghanevacuation
    JTF-CR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT