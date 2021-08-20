Afghanistan Evacuation

210821-M-GQ845-1034 HAMID KARZAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, Afghanistan (August 21, 2021) A Marine with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command (SPMAGTF-CR-CC) receives a high-five from a child during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 21. U.S. service members are assisting the Department of State with an orderly drawdown of designated personnel in Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Samuel Ruiz).

