Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Afghanistan Evacuation

    Afghanistan Evacuation

    AFGHANISTAN

    08.20.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs   

    Airmen assigned to the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing direct Afghanistan evacuees toward an additional processing, Aug. 20, 2021. The citizens departed Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, onboard multiple military aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kylie Barrow)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2021
    Date Posted: 08.22.2021 12:57
    Photo ID: 6797388
    VIRIN: 210820-F-XN600-1567
    Resolution: 5856x3909
    Size: 10.36 MB
    Location: AF
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Afghanistan Evacuation, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Afghanevacuation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT