Afghanistan Evacuation

Airmen assigned to the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing direct Afghanistan evacuees toward an additional processing, Aug. 20, 2021. The citizens departed Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, onboard multiple military aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kylie Barrow)
|08.20.2021
|08.22.2021 12:57
|6797388
|210820-F-XN600-1567
|5856x3909
|10.36 MB
|AF
|2
|0
