    Evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport [Image 1 of 2]

    Evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport

    AFGHANISTAN

    08.17.2021

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs   

    U.S. Airmen and U.S. Marines guide qualified evacuees aboard a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III in support of the Afghanistan evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport (HKIA), Afghanistan, Aug. 21, 2021. The Department of Defense is committed to supporting the U.S. State Department in the departure of U.S. and allied civilian personnel from Afghanistan and to evacuate Afghan allies to safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brennen Lege)

    TAGS

    USCENTCOM
    AFCENT
    816 EAS
    Operation Allies Refuge
    Afghanevacuation

