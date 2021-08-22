U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Thomas Spence, 86th Maintenance Squadron age journeyman, refills the generator for a portable spotlight during Operation Allies Refuge at Ramstein Air Base, Aug. 22, 2021. Team Ramstein is providing safe, temporary lodging for evacuees from Afghanistan. Operation Allies Refuge is facilitating the quick, safe evacuation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigrant Visa applicants, and other at-risk Afghans from Afghanistan. Evacuees receive support, such as temporary lodging, food and water and access to medical care as well as religious care at Ramstein Air Base while preparing for onward movements to their final destinations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Milton Hamilton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.22.2021 Date Posted: 08.22.2021 09:54 Photo ID: 6797327 VIRIN: 210822-F-VQ832-1044 Resolution: 4974x3129 Size: 1.01 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 12 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, EUCOM Afghan Evacuation Operations [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Milton Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.