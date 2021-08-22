Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EUCOM Afghan Evacuation Operations [Image 2 of 4]

    EUCOM Afghan Evacuation Operations

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    08.22.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Milton Hamilton 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Megan Kraynak, 37th Airlift Squadron C-130J Super Hercules aircraft pilot, removes trash from housing pods during Operation Allies Refuge at Ramstein Air Base, Aug. 22, 2021. Team Ramstein along with U.S. Army brethren, families and volunteers are aiding evacuees from Afghanistan. Operation Allies Refuge is facilitating the quick, safe evacuation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigrant Visa applicants, and other at-risk Afghans from Afghanistan. Evacuees receive support, such as temporary lodging, food and water and access to medical care as well as religious care at Ramstein Air Base while preparing for onward movements to their final destinations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Milton Hamilton)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2021
    Date Posted: 08.22.2021 09:54
    Photo ID: 6797325
    VIRIN: 210822-F-VQ832-1021
    Resolution: 4974x3129
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    This work, EUCOM Afghan Evacuation Operations [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Milton Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ramstein

    Afghanistan
    Afghanwithdrawl
    OperationAlliesRefuge

