    JTF-Haiti Commander travels Haiti during disaster assessment.

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, HAITI

    08.21.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Victor Aguirre 

    Special Operations Command South

    US Joint Task Force Haiti Commander Rear Adm. Keith Davids met with U.S. Agency for International Development personnel and local Haitian residents during his disaster assessment in Haiti, Aug. 21.

    Date Taken: 08.21.2021
    Date Posted: 08.22.2021 09:16
    Photo ID: 6797323
    VIRIN: 210821-A-KM161-366
    Resolution: 720x960
    Size: 156.7 KB
    Location: PORT-AU-PRINCE, HT 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF-Haiti Commander travels Haiti during disaster assessment., by SFC Victor Aguirre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #JTF-Haiti2021

