Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    EUCOM Afghan Evacuation Operations

    EUCOM Afghan Evacuation Operations

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    08.21.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Pods are established on the flightline in support of Operation Allies Refuge at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 21, 2021. Ramstein Air Base is providing safe, temporary lodging for evacuees from Afghanistan as part of Operation Allies Refuge. This operation is facilitating the quick, safe evacuation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigrant Visa applicants and other at-risk Afghans from Afghanistan. Evacuees will receive support, such as temporary lodging, food, medical care as well as religious care at Ramstein Air Base while preparing for onward movements to their final destinations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jan K. Valle)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2021
    Date Posted: 08.22.2021 08:42
    Photo ID: 6797316
    VIRIN: 210821-F-AV821-3001
    Resolution: 16320x4193
    Size: 37.11 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EUCOM Afghan Evacuation Operations, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    evacuation
    Afghanistan
    Afghanwithdrawal
    AfghanEvacuation
    EUCOMAFgEVac

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT