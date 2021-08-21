Forward arming and refueling point during Exercise Koolendong 2021

An AH-1Z Viper with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 363 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force-Darwin, prepares to land and refuel at the forward arming and refueling point at Bradshaw Field Training Area, NT, Australia, Aug 21, 2021. FARPs contribute to the validation of MRF-D’s and the Australian Defence Force’s ability to conduct expeditionary advanced base operations with combined innovative capabilities and through their shared commitment, are ready to respond to a crisis or contingency in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sarah E. Taggett)

Date Taken: 08.21.2021 Location: BRADSHAW FIELD TRAINING AREA, NT, AU