    LAR Co., BLT 1/1 area clearing drills aboard USS Portland (LPD 27) [Image 5 of 10]

    LAR Co., BLT 1/1 area clearing drills aboard USS Portland (LPD 27)

    USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.19.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Patrick Katz 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 20, 2021) U.S. Marines with Light Armored Reconnaissance Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), patrol the vehicle stowage area during area clearing training aboard amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), Aug. 20. Portland, part of the USS Essex Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 11th MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Patrick Katz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2021
    Date Posted: 08.22.2021 04:06
    Photo ID: 6797170
    VIRIN: 210818-M-PO838-1243
    Resolution: 2375x3563
    Size: 2.27 MB
    Location: USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LAR Co., BLT 1/1 area clearing drills aboard USS Portland (LPD 27) [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

