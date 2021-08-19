LAR Co., BLT 1/1 area clearing drills aboard USS Portland (LPD 27)

PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 20, 2021) U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jermayne Chee, rifleman with Light Armored Reconnaissance Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), posts security during area clearing training aboard amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), Aug. 20. Portland, part of the USS Essex Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 11th MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Patrick Katz)

Date Taken: 08.19.2021 Date Posted: 08.22.2021 Location: USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN