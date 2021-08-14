Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Crews Offload 18,000 Pounds of Mail At Bucholz Army Airfield [Image 2 of 3]

    Crews Offload 18,000 Pounds of Mail At Bucholz Army Airfield

    MARSHALL ISLANDS

    08.14.2021

    Photo by Jessica Dambruch 

    U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll

    Airfield employees at Bucholz Army Airfield prepare to load cargo onto a C-17 during a routine operation on U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll Aug. 14, 2021.

    Date Taken: 08.14.2021
    Date Posted: 08.22.2021 01:58
    Photo ID: 6797138
    VIRIN: 210814-A-RI322-1009
    Resolution: 2100x1090
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: MH
    This work, Crews Offload 18,000 Pounds of Mail At Bucholz Army Airfield [Image 3 of 3], by Jessica Dambruch, identified by DVIDS

    Crews Offload 18,000 Pounds of Mail At Bucholz Army Airfield

    Kwajalein
    USAG-KA
    U.S. Army Kwajalein Atoll

