    Recruit Training Command Pass-in-review Graduation [Image 12 of 12]

    Recruit Training Command Pass-in-review Graduation

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Spencer Fling 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    A Sailor embraces with a family member inside Midway Ceremonial Drill Hall after graduating from Recruit Training Command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Spencer Fling)

