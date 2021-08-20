A Sailor embraces with a family member inside Midway Ceremonial Drill Hall after graduating from Recruit Training Command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Spencer Fling)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2021 19:10
|Photo ID:
|6796983
|VIRIN:
|210820-N-PL946-1603
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|1.71 MB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Recruit Training Command Pass-in-review Graduation [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 Spencer Fling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT