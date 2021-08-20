A member of the audience gets emotional while watching a pass-in-review graduation ceremony at Recruit Training Command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Spencer Fling)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2021 19:09
|Photo ID:
|6796978
|VIRIN:
|210820-N-PL946-1180
|Resolution:
|6665x4917
|Size:
|1.76 MB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Recruit Training Command Pass-in-review Graduation [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 Spencer Fling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT