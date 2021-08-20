Members of the American Red Cross issue food and water to evacuees during Operation Allies Refuge, Aug. 20, 2021. Ramstein Air Base is providing safe, temporary lodging for evacuees from Afghanistan as part of Operation Allies Refuge. This operation is facilitating the quick, safe evacuation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigrant Visa applicants and other at-risk Afghans from Afghanistan. Qualified evacuees will receive support, such as temporary lodging, food and water and access to medical care as well as religious care at Ramstein Air Base while preparing for onward movements to their final destination. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jared Lovett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.20.2021 Date Posted: 08.21.2021 16:17 Photo ID: 6796913 VIRIN: 210820-F-GK375-2582 Resolution: 4974x3129 Size: 1.64 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 12 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, EUCOM Afghan Evacuation Operations [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.