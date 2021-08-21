EUCOM Afghan Evacuation Operations

U.S. Air Force medical technicians speak with Afghan evacuees at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 21, 2021. Ramstein Air Base is providing safe, temporary lodging for evacuees from Afghanistan as part of Operation Allies Refuge during the next several weeks. Operation Allies Refuge is facilitating the quick, safe evacuation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigrant Visa applicants and other at-risk Afghans from Afghanistan. Evacuees will receive support, such as temporary lodging, food, medical screening, treatment and more at Ramstein Air Base while preparing for onward movements to their final destination. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Manuel Zamora)

