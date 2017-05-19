Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    125th operations group changes command

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2017

    Photo by Airman Jesse Hanson 

    125th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Jim Worley, 125th operations group commander, passed command to Col. Mansour Elhihi during an official ceremony held at the 125th Fighter Wing Air National Guard Base, Jacksonville, FL, June 12, 2021. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Hanson)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2017
    Date Posted: 08.21.2021 15:53
    Air National Guard
    LRS
    ANG
    Florida
    125th Fighter Wing

