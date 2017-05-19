Col. Jim Worley, 125th operations group commander, passed command to Col. Mansour Elhihi during an official ceremony held at the 125th Fighter Wing Air National Guard Base, Jacksonville, FL, June 12, 2021. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Hanson)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2021 15:53
|Photo ID:
|6796900
|VIRIN:
|210613-Z-VO874-2001
|Resolution:
|5408x3600
|Size:
|11.08 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 125th operations group changes command, by Amn Jesse Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
