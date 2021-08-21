Afghan evacuees line up to be processed at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 21, 2021. Ramstein Air Base is providing safe, temporary lodging for evacuees from Afghanistan as part of Operation Allies Refuge. This operation is facilitating the quick, safe evacuation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigrant Visa applicants and other at-risk Afghans from Afghanistan. Evacuees will receive support, such as temporary lodging, food, medical care as well as religious care at Ramstein Air Base while preparing for onward movements to their final destinations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caleb S. Kimmell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.21.2021 Date Posted: 08.21.2021 14:39 Photo ID: 6796857 VIRIN: 210821-F-XM048-1012 Resolution: 4850x3821 Size: 1.57 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 24 Downloads: 7 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, EUCOM Afghan Evacuation Operations [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Emma James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.