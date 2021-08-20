HAITI - While conducting an airfield survey of Las Cayes, Joint Task Force-Haiti personnel provide aid to Haitian citizens Aug. 20 as part of the U.S. military's support to earthquake relief. Joint Task Force-Haiti is conducting U.S. military operations, in support of USAID and alongside our international partners, to save lives and ease the suffering of victims. (SOCSOUTH photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2021 13:59
|Photo ID:
|6796846
|VIRIN:
|210820-D-BS728-462
|Resolution:
|636x848
|Size:
|212.09 KB
|Location:
|HT
|Web Views:
|22
|Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. military assistance in Haiti, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT