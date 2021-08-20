U.S. military assistance in Haiti

HAITI - While conducting an airfield survey of Las Cayes, Joint Task Force-Haiti personnel provide aid to Haitian citizens Aug. 20 as part of the U.S. military's support to earthquake relief. Joint Task Force-Haiti is conducting U.S. military operations, in support of USAID and alongside our international partners, to save lives and ease the suffering of victims. (SOCSOUTH photo)

