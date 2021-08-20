Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. military assistance in Haiti

    HAITI

    08.20.2021

    HAITI - While conducting an airfield survey of Las Cayes, Joint Task Force-Haiti personnel provide aid to Haitian citizens Aug. 20 as part of the U.S. military's support to earthquake relief. Joint Task Force-Haiti is conducting U.S. military operations, in support of USAID and alongside our international partners, to save lives and ease the suffering of victims. (SOCSOUTH photo)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2021
    Date Posted: 08.21.2021 13:59
    child
    earthquake
    helicopter
    Haiti
    SOUTHCOM
    JTFHAITI-2021

