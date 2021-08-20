210820-N-NM271-1188 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 20, 2021) Quartermaster 3rd Class Lauren Ware, left, from Bel Air, Md., and Quartermaster Seaman Kyle Williams, from Pensacola, Fla., clean windows aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Aug. 20. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Melvin Fatimehin)
