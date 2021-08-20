Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2021

    Photo by Seaman Melvin Fatimehin 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    210820-N-NM271-1188 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 20, 2021) Quartermaster 3rd Class Lauren Ware, left, from Bel Air, Md., and Quartermaster Seaman Kyle Williams, from Pensacola, Fla., clean windows aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Aug. 20. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Melvin Fatimehin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2021
    Date Posted: 08.21.2021 09:55
    Photo ID: 6796747
    VIRIN: 210820-N-NM271-1188
    Resolution: 5107x3648
    Size: 766.83 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210820-N-NM271-1188 [Image 5 of 5], by SN Melvin Fatimehin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

