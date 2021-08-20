210820-N-NM271-1115 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 20, 2021) Aviation Support Equipment Technician 1st Class Robert Meyer, right, and Damage Controlman 3rd Class Chandler Peters attach plastic sleeves to sprinklers aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Aug. 20. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Melvin Fatimehin)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2021 09:55
|Photo ID:
|6796745
|VIRIN:
|210820-N-NM271-1115
|Resolution:
|3808x2720
|Size:
|841.55 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 210820-N-NM271-1115 [Image 5 of 5], by SN Melvin Fatimehin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT