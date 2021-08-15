Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.15.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Thomas Contant 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 15, 2021) Marines assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit participate in a fast rope and live fire exercise on the starboard aircraft elevator of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas B. Contant)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit participate in a fast rope and live fire exercise. [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Thomas Contant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

