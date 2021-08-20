USS America Conducts Flight Operations with Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth

A U.S. Navy Boatswain Mate Handler ground guides a U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II fighter aircraft from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA 211), embarked on the Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth (R08) on to the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) during flight operations between the Royal Navy and USS America. The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit is operating aboard ships of America Expeditionary Strike Group in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Malik Lewis)

Date Taken: 08.20.2021
Location: PHILIPPINE SEA