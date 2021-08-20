Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS America Conducts Flight Operations with Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth [Image 7 of 10]

    USS America Conducts Flight Operations with Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.20.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Malik Lewis 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    Airman Michael John, a native of Scottsdale, Arizona, with America Expeditionary Strike Group, fuels a U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II fighter aircraft attached to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA 211), embarked on the Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth (R08) during flight operations between the Royal Navy and USS America. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of America Expeditionary Strike Group in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Malik Lewis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2021
    Date Posted: 08.21.2021 02:42
    Photo ID: 6796598
    VIRIN: 210820-M-IS612-0315
    Resolution: 4801x3201
    Size: 7.93 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America Conducts Flight Operations with Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Malik Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS America Conducts Flight Operations with Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth
    USS America Conducts Flight Operations with Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth
    USS America Conducts Flight Operations with Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth
    USS America Conducts Flight Operations with Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth
    USS America Conducts Flight Operations with Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth
    USS America Conducts Flight Operations with Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth
    USS America Conducts Flight Operations with Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth
    USS America Conducts Flight Operations with Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth
    USS America Conducts Flight Operations with Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth
    USS America Conducts Flight Operations with Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Royal Navy
    Blue Green Team
    USS America
    Queen Elizabeth
    VMFA 211

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT