The professional development center stands at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, August 11, 2021. The Senior Non-Commissioned Officers Enhancement Seminar is one of the courses offered at the professional development center located inside the education center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anneliese Kaiser)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2021 Date Posted: 08.20.2021 21:51 Photo ID: 6796466 VIRIN: 210811-F-WB681-1029 Resolution: 6282x4487 Size: 1.96 MB Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SNCO Professional Development Course introduces new scavenger hunt [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Anneliese Kaiser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.