    54th SFAB

    54th SFAB

    UNITED STATES

    08.20.2021

    Photo by Pvt. Jonathan Vitale 

    Security Force Assistance Command

    Advisors from 54th Security Force Assistance Brigade perform platoon-sized patrols at Joint Readiness Training Center, Fort Polk, La., August 20, 2021. As Advisors, knowing how to react to fire is essential, as well as treating casualties who are injured during an engagement. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Jonathan D. Vitale)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2021
    Date Posted: 08.20.2021 20:12
    Photo ID: 6796337
    VIRIN: 210820-A-GO159-1009
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 54th SFAB [Image 10 of 10], by PV1 Jonathan Vitale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Advisor
    SFAC
    SFAB

