Advisors from 54th Security Force Assistance Brigade perform platoon-sized patrols at Joint Readiness Training Center, Fort Polk, La., August 20, 2021. As Advisors, knowing how to react to fire is essential, as well as treating casualties who are injured during an engagement. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Jonathan D. Vitale)

Date Taken: 08.20.2021 Date Posted: 08.20.2021 Location: US